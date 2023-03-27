 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wee window to claim indexation benefits till March 31

Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 27, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Though experts are recommending short to medium-duration products for the regular investor, savvy investors are eyeing long-duration funds like Bharat Bond 2031 ETF and Bharat Bond 2032 ETF as well.

Debt Funds

New taxation rules applicable to debt funds with an equity exposure of up to 35 percent come into effect for investments made on or after April 1, 2023. That still leaves a small window open to invest in such funds and claim indexation benefits, up until March 31.

But the thing is, should you invest in a debt fund now just for the sake of indexation benefits?

Lock in yields

Towards the end of the financial year the liquidity in the financial system goes down as large corporates require funds to settle outstanding bills, pay taxes, and for other purposes. This year, the impact of the ongoing rate hike cycle is already being felt. Since May 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised policy rates by 250 basis points (bps).