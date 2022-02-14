 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This Valentine’s day, let’s talk about how financial planner couples manage their own money

Hiral Thanawala
Feb 13, 2023 / 09:35 PM IST

They prefer to take the personal finance decisions together

These planners not only advice others on how they should manage their money, but are also busy running their own ship.

What happens when couples work together in the same office? Is too much closeness a blessing or a shortcoming? This Valentine’s day, Moneycontrol brings you tales of three couples that specialise in giving financial advice to others. These financial planner couples come from different backgrounds. But somewhere in their life journey, they decided to come together at work, too. These planners not only advice others on how they should manage their money, but are also busy running their own ship. Do they implement the advice that they give to others? Let’s find out.

Vishal Dhawan and Shalini Dhawan of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors

Life partners turn couplepreneurs

In 2003, Vishal and Shalini quit their corporate careers together to set up this strategic financial planning business for investors.