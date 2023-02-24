 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Should you choose a Direct or Regular plan in an MF?

Suresh Sadagopan
Feb 24, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

In case of distributors, product costs will be higher with Regular Plans. In case of Advisors who invest through Direct Plans, product cost is lower but there is a fee to be paid to the advisor for a comprehensive plan and advice s/he delivers.

This question may sound superfluous on the face of it - Direct Plans are better, right? The answer to that is not so straightforward.

Let us get a bit of context here about Direct and Regular Plans. Regular plans of Mutual Funds (MFs) are products suggested by MF intermediaries like banks, wealth managers, individual and corporate distributors of MFs, who sell these products to investors. These products are commissionable.

The Mutual Fund House deducts a certain sum as expenses to manage the money, marketing costs and others. The commissions are paid to the distributors of their products from the expenses so collected. The distributors, in turn, help in investing the product and also service the investment in terms of suggesting appropriate products suitable to their situation and managing it for their clients and reporting.

In the case of investment advisers registered by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), they offer advisory services. They play a fully client-centric role, are fiduciaries to their clients and are mostly conflict-free as they represent only their clients.