SEBI plans to give more teeth to mutual fund trustees, making them more accountable

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 20, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

SEBI’s overhaul of mutual fund trustees assumes significance because this is the first time it is attempting to reimagine the role of trustees since 1996, the year MF regulations were born.

In its latest proposal, SEBI wants trustees to be given more powers to focus on certain “core responsibilities”.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently published a consultation paper on the role and obligations of Mutual Fund (MF) trustees in order to address conflicts of interest among unitholders and stakeholders in asset management companies (AMCs).

In the three-tier structure of the Indian MF industry (sponsor, trustee and AMC), the Board of Trustees, or Trustee Company, holds the property of a mutual fund in trust for the benefit of unitholders.

While MF regulations provide guidelines to address conflicts of interest, there may still remain some areas that require trustees to pay specific attention to.

Potential conflicts may be investments by MF schemes in public issues of the sponsor or associates, sponsor group companies engaging in insider trading or front running by taking advantage of access to MF schemes, as well as sponsors influencing voting by MF schemes.