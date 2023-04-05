 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SEBI brings in advertisement code for investment advisers, research analysts

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 05, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has barred investment advisers (IAs) and research analysts (RAs) from using extensive technical or legal terminology or promising guarantee of assured return to investors in their communications.

These compliances are part of SEBI’s new advertisement code to further strengthen the conduct of IAs and RAs, while issuing any advertisement.

The capital markets regulator in 2013 and 2014 had first brought in regulations for code of conduct to be followed by IAs and RAs, respectively.

As per the new code, advertisements will include all forms of communications, issued by or on behalf of IA/RA, including pamphlets, research reports, newspaper or TV ads, mails, electronic messaging and social media platforms, etc.