New income tax slabs, hike in rebate: 5 big personal income tax changes in Budget 2023

Preeti Kulkarni
Feb 02, 2023 / 02:08 AM IST

All the major Budget 2023 income tax changes that were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a slew of changes in the way the government taxes the common man, potentially bringing a huge relief to the middle, or salaried, class.

Here's a quick lowdown of the changes proposed by the Union Budget for 2023-24:

1.  Change in rebate

People whose earnings are up to Rs 5 lakh do not have to pay any income tax,  under both the old and new regimes. The Budget has raised the limit to Rs 7 lakh in the new tax regime. In other words, people with an income up to Rs 7 lakh do not have to pay any tax.