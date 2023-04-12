 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nearly 20 new insurance companies in the pipeline: IRDAI chief Debashish Panda

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The IRDAI chairman also asked insurers to expedite work on Bima Sugam and state lead insurer mechanism

Under the lead insurer mechanism, insurance companies have to take the lead in liaising with the state governments.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Chairman Debashish Panda on April 12 said the regulator is in the process of evaluating close to 20 applications for licences from prospective insurance companies.

In 2022-23, three new insurance companies were registered including Acko Life Insurance, Credit Access and Kshema General Insurance. “(Prior to this) the last life insurer was registered in the year 2011. And now in 2023, we have two more life insurance companies. The last general insurance licence registration was in 2017 and now, a new one has come up pretty quickly,” IRDAI chief said.

He stated that the insurance industry is now in a mature phase, having crossed the Rs 10 lakh-crore premium and Rs 59 lakh-crore AUM (assets under management) milestones in the financial year 2022-2023. Both life and non-life sectors registered a growth of around 16 percent in premiums in February 2023.

