 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Underperformance of active largecap funds widened in 2022

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

ELSS funds achieved the second-highest long-term survival rates across all categories in the SPIVA India Scorecard, with 77.8 percent of them still surviving after 10 years.

The report also noted that ELSS funds achieved the second-highest long-term survival rates across all categories in the SPIVA India Scorecard.

The majority of Indian large-cap equity funds failed to beat the benchmark, with 88 percent of actively managed funds underperforming the S&P BSE 100 in the year ended December 2022.

Ever since the emergence of passively managed equity funds, the build-up in assets under management (AUM) in passives has been significant.

The underperformance of actively managed funds widened in 2022 as the Indian markets remained flat during the year. Data shows that the BSE Sensex index rose just 4 percent during the year.

In contrast, the index surged 22 percent in 2021. During the year, only 50 percent of equity large-cap schemes had underperformed their benchmarks.