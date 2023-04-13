 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Tata MF’s fund manager picks 3 mutual funds to ride out volatile markets

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

A recession in global markets, especially in the US, might actually be a good news for India, as the domestic Information Technology sector could win some outsourcing contracts that were earlier for US-based companies, says Tata Mutual Fund’s Meeta Shetty

Meeta Shetty, fund manager at Tata Mutual Fund

Meeta Shetty, fund manager at Tata Mutual Fund manages Rs 12,363 crore under six funds such as Tata Digital India, Tata Focused Equity, Tata India Pharma & Healthcare and Tata Large & Mid Cap. She believes 2023 will be a repeat of last year as markets are expected to remain rangebound and riddled with volatility.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Shetty shared her expectations for the fourth quarter earnings of information technology (IT) companies, stock market outlook and top funds to pick.

Edited excerpts: