MC30 | New champions - schemes that made a fresh entry into the best MF list in 2023

Kayezad E Adajania & Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Apr 10, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund, Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund, SBI Magnum Midcap Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund and Sundaram Focused Fund have been added to Moneycontrol's basket of hand-picked mutual fund schemes.

MC30 is a basket of 30 hand-picked, investment-worthy, mutual fund (MF) schemes curated by Moneycontrol for you to choose from. Our rationale is simple: an investor needs just 6-10 MF schemes to build a solid portfolio. But with over 1,000 schemes out there, choosing the right one becomes difficult. MC30 can make your life easy.

Through a rigorous risk-return testing process, we curate a list of 30 schemes, across equity and fixed income categories and active and passive funds, to give a shorter basket.

Every year, some schemes go out of MC30 and get replaced with newer ones. Our aim is to keep this churn minimal. But some schemes are bound to fall by the wayside, may be due to underperformance or unethical practices (a rare case scenario, though) that don’t justify their continuance in MC30. Or, some schemes outside MC30 become attractive, especially in light of their long-term performance. Here, change is inevitable but as promised, our aim is to keep this change to a bare minimum.

