Managing your money better: Lessons to learn from FIFA World Cup 2022

Girish Ganaraj
Dec 20, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

Just as the team on the field that plays consistently over the entire tournament and adapts better to the headwinds wins, the investor who builds the right plan, selects the right investments, and has the right long-term focus will achieve investment success.

Over the last four weeks, cricket seems to have been displaced from our collective mindspace by another sporting event, arguably the biggest of them all, the FIFA Football World Cup 2022.

This once-in-four-years event converts existing casual football followers into aficionados, as well as creates football lovers where there were none, while, of course, football fanatics become self-styled experts. In a way, if one were to look at the football calendar through the lens of the market-cycle, this is boom-time.

After all, this is what happens in rising bull markets, right? The experienced beam the “we always knew it” look, the more recent investors think they have unearthed a magic mantra, and the newbies jump onto this runaway train in hordes. Interestingly, the parallels don’t end here.

There are quite a few money lessons that one can draw from sports, and the football World Cup is no different. So, here are a few timely takeaways on how you can manage your money better.

1. Past performance is only the start-point, not the end
The best 32 teams get together to fight for the ultimate prize, and each team at the beginning is a possible winner. What matters is only how they play in the next four weeks. Similarly, selecting a high-momentum stock or a fund that has done well in the last year doesn’t tell you anything beyond the fact that it has done well recently.