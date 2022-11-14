Just started earning? Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath has this investing advice for you

For first-time job holders, where to invest money can be a confusing decision. Should you put your savings into mutual funds or take bigger risks with crypto? Zerodha's Nithin Kamath suggests starting simple.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Nithin Kamath said young people just starting their investment journeys should consider putting money into fixed deposits.

"I say that if you are young and don't know about stock markets, mutual funds, etc, the idea is to start off with a bank deposit," he said.

Kamath said once they have built a certain amount of capital, youngsters can begin SIPs.

He added that having a fixed amount in deposits along with SIPs reduces one's chances of getting affected when markets go down.

"If you start this as a habit, you wouldn't stop because the market gyrated up or down," he told Moneycontrol.

But how should young people balance their urge to take risks with the need to attain financial security in the long run? Kamath said think about whether you can handle volatility

"The higher the risk, allocate the lesser portion of your net worth," he suggested.

During the interview, Kamath highlighted that people should start saving early but that doesn't mean they shouldn't spend on the experiences they want.

"If people have an option to spend on experiences, they should," Kamath said. "Experiences helps you grow intellectually. If someone likes music, they can go spend on a good teacher, try to learn music. If someone wants to get into fitness, find a good trainer."

"These things add value to you as a human," Kamath added.

