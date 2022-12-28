 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Looking to buy a term insurance policy? Calculate your Human Life Value (HLV) first

Rhishabh Garg
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Buying a term life insurance policy is the decision of a lifetime. So, it’s important that the amount arrived at is correct. Human life value (HLV) is one of the methods of computing the right cover amount.

Five years ago, Rahul, a working professional living in Delhi, took out a term insurance cover for Rs 50 lakh. At that time, it seemed good enough.

However, now that he is married and has a one-year-old son, he thinks the cover amount might not be sufficient in case anything unfortunate were to happen to him.

Especially after seeing how COVID-19 has ravaged lives and families, he thinks he should have opted for a higher coverage. Like Rahul, there are many policyholders or potential buyers who wonder about the adequacy of the sum assured (SA) in their policy.

More so, during the peak of the pandemic, several people resorted to panic buying and bought term insurance without proper research, especially with respect to the SA.

Estimating the ideal cover amount

So, how much should a person be covered for?