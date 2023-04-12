 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kamath calling Kamath! Zerodha, Smallcase form JV to launch mutual fund house

Abhinav Kaul
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

The new asset management venture by Vasanth Kamath’s Smallcase and Nithin Kamath-led Zerodha will look to focus on building simple low-cost passive mutual fund products in India.

Stock brokerage Zerodha and Wealth management company Smallcase have announced a joint venture to launch an asset management company (AMC), which will focus on passive mutual funds.

Zerodha Broking Limited in September 2021 had received in-principle approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up an AMC.

While Zerodha's approval for final registration is under consideration with the capital markets regulator, the joint venture has already been approved by SEBI.

“While awaiting the final approval of our AMC (mutual fund), we asked if we should build it ourselves or collaborate. Given the 6+ years of experience that @smallcaseHQ has in building investment products, it made perfect sense to create a joint venture (JV) to build the AMC,” Nithin Kamath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zerodha tweeted on April 12.