Indexation benefits on debt funds will go away now

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Mar 24, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

The amendment to the Finance Bill, 2023, proposes to bring taxation of debt mutual funds on par with other debt instruments, like fixed deposits, by abolishing long-term capital gains. This also closes the indexation facility that came with it.

The new rule will bring an end to the indexation benefit that debt mutual funds were enjoying over fixed deposits and attracting investors.

The amendment to the Finance Bill, 2023, which was passed in Lok Sabha on March 24, closes the gates on one of the most-cherished benefits of debt fund investors -- indexation benefit.

This benefit was so far available to unit holders of debt funds on their long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, if they stay invested for at least three years.

Now that the Finance Bill has removed LTCG benefits, the indexation benefits will also go.

The Bill will now be tabled in Rajya Sabha. It would then require the President's nod to become an Act.