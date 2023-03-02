 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to make intelligent use of your credit card reward points?

Ramakrishnan Gopalan
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Many first-time credit-card users are unaware of the optimum way of utilising their credit card points.

With the rise in the number of credit cards, there has been an increase in lifestyle aspirations, demand for credit and the banks are introducing newer products.

The issuance and use of credit cards have accelerated since Covid-19 hit the country in 2020. In fact, almost every aspect of our daily lives have changed as a result of the pandemic, including consumer spending and shopping patterns.

Reports say the festive season helped credit card spending touch a record high of Rs 1.22 lakh crore in September 2022. With the rise in the number of credit cards, there has been an increase in lifestyle aspirations, demand for credit, and banks introducing newer products and fintech partnerships, giving rise to the now popular co-branded cards.

Access to credit apart, a primary reason for consumers opting for credit cards is the gifts, benefits, discounts, and other deals that come with them. Depending on the credit card, one can use its rewards program to earn points for purchases made in categories, including shopping, dining, bill payments, entertainment and travel. As one spends, one earns points that can be redeemed for a variety of rewards.

Today, co-branded cards have emerged as the new go-to payment method as they appeal to consumers across demographics and have an affinity for certain categories.