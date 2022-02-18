Five co-branded credit cards that offer great cashbacks and rewards. Do you have any?

Co-branded credit cards are launched in collaboration with popular brands or platforms and offer exclusive benefits to customers on making purchases via the same platforms. Such cards are useful for individuals who make frequent transactions with the said partner brand as they can get extra cashback, accelerated reward points or direct discounts. If you are looking for co-branded credit cards, Paisabazaar has researched and identified five best co-branded credit cards in this category.

Apply for a co-branded credit card as per your spending behaviour in a particular category. Identify whether you have maximum expenses on fuel, travel or shopping category in a month, then apply for a co-branded credit card to maximise the benefits.

Image source: ICICI Bank | Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon for PRIME members, 3 percent cashback on Amazon for non-PRIME Members, 2 percent cashback on payments to more than 100 partner merchants on Amazon and 1 percent cashback on other transactions. It also offers No cost EMI for three and six months while shopping on Amazon India. This is a lifetime free credit card.

Image Source: Axis Bank |Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card offers 5 percent cashback while shopping on Flipkart and Myntra, 4 percent cashback on Uber, Cure.fit, Cleartrip, 1MG, etc. Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets four domestic lounge access, up to 20 percent off on dining at partner restaurants in India. The annual fee is Rs 500 on this credit card.

Image Source: Citibank | Indian Oil Citibank Platinum offers four turbo points on spending Rs 150 at Indian oil petrol pumps and 1 percent fuel surcharge reversal on fuel purchases at authorized IndianOil outlets. It also offers 2 turbo points on spending Rs 150 on groceries and supermarkets. 1 turbo point is equal to Re 1 free fuel. The annual fee is Rs 1,000 on this credit card.





Image Source: SBI Card | BPCL SBI Credit Card Octane offers 6,000 bonus reward points on payment of annual fee, 25 reward points on every Rs 100 spent at BPCL fuel, lubricants & bharat gas spends, 10 reward points on every Rs 100 spent at departmental stores, dining, grocery and movies, 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on BPCL transactions (up to Rs 4000). Besides cashback on spending, during the year a cardholder gets 4 domestic lounge access (Max. 1 visit per quarter). The annual fee is Rs 1,499 on this credit card.

Image Source: Axis Bank | Axis Vistara Signature offers complimentary premium economy ticket voucher, club Vistara silver membership to customers and domestic lounge access at select airports. The customers earn 4 CV points on per Rs 200 spent on the credit card. Air accident cover of up to Rs. 2.5 crore if offered to its customers. The annual fee is Rs 3,000 on this card.

Have a disciplined approach to your credit behaviour. Once you get your co-branded credit card, it is critical that you use it smartly and responsibly. Since credit cards offer a significant interest-free period, there may be a tendency to overspend in multiple categories. Avoid overspending to earn bonus rewards point and cashback. If you spend more than you can repay and cannot pay your credit card bill timely, you will incur hefty interest charges ranging from 28 to 49 percent p.a. along with late payment fees.



