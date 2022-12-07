 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

How should debt fund investors play the RBI rate hike?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 03:01 PM IST

Experts suggest investing in short-term funds but also allocating a part of the capital to long-term gilt funds to take advantage of any positive surprises on the inflation front

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has continued with its rate hiking spree as it increased the policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent. The increase, in line with analyst views, has also raised expectations of the interest rate hiking cycle coming to an end soon. Against this backdrop, the investment strategies for debt investors need to be carefully reviewed. Here is what experts have to say.

Have the rates peaked?

If you have been investing in any fixed-income product that offers a market-determined rate of return, then this is the most worrying part of the investment puzzle. In most of the key economies, including the US, interest rates have been hiked by central bankers. Since May 2022, the RBI too has increased policy rates by 190 basis points to contain inflation. Hence, today's 35 basis-point rate hike is no surprise and was moreover discounted by the market participants. Though some investors have started to believe that we are nearing the end of the rate hike curve, do not make the mistake to think that rates will soon start coming down.

The quantum and pace of further rate hikes will be dependent on how the macroeconomic environment will shape up. “Headline inflation is expected to remain above or close to the upper threshold in Q3 and Q4:2022-23. It is likely to moderate in H1:2023-24 but will still remain well above the target. Meanwhile, economic activity has held up well and is expected to be resilient, supported by domestic demand. Net exports would remain subdued due to the drag from evolving external demand conditions. Further, the impact of monetary policy measures undertaken needs to be watched,” states the monetary policy statement issued today.

Simply put, investors have to keep a track of macroeconomic factors, both domestic as well as global, to get an idea of where the interest rates are headed. The Union Budget 2023 will also be a key event that will offer much-needed information pertaining to fiscal deficit and government borrowings.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO, Trust Mutual Fund says, “Unless there are negative surprises on the crude oil front, the RBI policy rates could be raised by another 25 to 50 basis points over the next three to four months.”