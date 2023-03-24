 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Finance Bill amendment will affect debt mutual fund investors post April 1

Maulik Madhu & Nikhil Walavalkar
Mar 24, 2023 / 08:45 PM IST

In a big blow to mutual fund (MF) investors, capital gains from debt funds and certain other categories of non-equity MFs are set to be taxed at a higher rate.

With the Lok Sabha passing the Finance Bill, 2023 with 64 official amendments on March 24, 2023, any gain (irrespective of the holding period) from debt funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), international funds, gold funds and certain categories of hybrid funds will now be taxed at your income-tax rates (or the slab rate). In other words, long-term capital gains tax benefits, along with indexation benefits, are abolished.

This comes into effect from April 1, 2023. The Bill awaits Rajya Sabha approval and President’s assent, but experts say that is just a formality.

Currently, any capital gain on redemption of a debt fund held for three years or longer is treated as long-term capital gain and is taxed at a flat 20 percent with indexation benefit. Any capital gain on redemption before three years is treated as short-term capital gain and is taxed at an individual’s income tax slab rate. This makes them an attractive post-tax option for long-term investors in the higher income tax brackets compared to fixed deposits (FDs) and bonds. Interest income from FDs and bonds is taxed at an individual’s income tax slab rate.