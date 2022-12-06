 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Here's why buying term insurance from India is more beneficial for NRIs

Rhishabh Garg
Dec 06, 2022 / 07:07 AM IST

NRIs must compare various available term insurance policies, their features, available riders, and claim settlement ratios online before buying a comprehensive insurance plan.

Financial planning for future security comes as second nature to an average Indian, irrespective of where they might be based out of. And with good reason – considering India never had the luxury of a centralised social security cover, it is only fair to think and plan ahead for any unforeseeable event.

This now holds more true after the deadly global pandemic, which has forever changed our relationship with death – an event that earlier seemed certain but far-off, has now become a more imminent reality.

Therefore, a robust term insurance cover is considered to be a staple investment for NRIs, especially those who might be staying away from their family, but want to ensure financial stability even in their absence.

The good news is that the process to obtain a term insurance policy from India has now been made easier for non-resident Indians (NRIs). When the pandemic hit, stricter underwriting norms came into play. The prospective policyholder needed to undergo physical medical examination before a policy could be issued.

This essentially meant that NRIs could no longer buy a policy from India, owing to travel restrictions and health risks. However, the world is almost back on its feet today and normalcy has been resumed almost everywhere. With this, norms for buying term insurance have been relaxed for NRIs, and the plans have become more accessible basis telemedical check-ups. That’s not the only perk; buying term insurance from India is far more affordable for them.

