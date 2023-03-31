 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Big boost for small savings schemes in higher interest rates for June quarter

Maulik Madhu
Apr 01, 2023 / 06:50 AM IST

Small savings schemes interest rates have been hiked by 10-70 basis points for the latest quarter. But the interest rate on PPF has been left unchanged at 7.1% .

The government has raised the interest rates across all small savings schemes except the post office savings deposit and the Public Provident Fund (PPF) for the April-June 2023 quarter.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate (NSC) has been hiked from 7 percent for the January – March 2023 quarter to 7.7 percent for the April – June 2023 quarter.

Interest rates on all post office term deposits (with maturities of 1,2,3 and 5 years) have been raised by 10 to 50 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. The sharpest hike has been introduced for the 5-year post office term deposit – from 7 percent for the January – March 2023 quarter to 7.5 percent for the April-June 2023 quarter. The Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme too will enjoy a higher rate of interest – up from the existing 7.6 percent to 8 percent .