 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Getting your house in order: Tips for a healthier personal finances situation

Gaurav Jalan
May 03, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

One should evaluate the financial and retirement objectives. Thereafter, a person must invest in these goals as per one’s appetite for risk and the time horizon

When it comes to financial planning, savings should be the priority.

Whether it is a home or when it comes to personal finances, a cluttered situation can be overwhelming and stressful. While a chaotic home could still be organised within some time, disorganised finances cannot be sorted easily.

Also, one can be pushed deeper into debt if the finances are not managed well from the beginning. People with a cluttered financial scenario could well likely end up missing EMI payments. This can result in late fees and a low credit score. Additionally, unchecked bad financial habits can end up with one saving less and spending more.

Saving, spending and investing  

To redress this situation, one could begin organising personal finances by estimating earnings for the year and ascertaining details about both assets and liabilities. By garnering relevant financial data, one can review the overall position. A person will then be better placed to understand how much money he/she should save, spend and invest.