How flexi cap became the largest category in equities in 2022

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 13, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Assets under management in flexi cap equity category hit its peak with total assets amounting to Rs 2.46 trillion during the quarter ended December 2022.

Newly introduced flexi cap funds became the largest category among equity mutual funds, overtaking large caps at the end of the quarter ended December 2022, according to a report by Morningstar India.

The flexi cap category was introduced by the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in November 2020. These funds invest in companies across the market capitalisation spectrum, i.e. large cap, mid cap, and small cap stocks.

A flexi cap fund must have at least 65 percent of its total assets invested in equities.

Data shows that Assets Under Management (AUM) of flexi cap funds have grown about 70 percent since they were introduced in November 2020.