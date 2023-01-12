 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Personal Finance

Fixed deposits or debt mutual funds? Where to invest when interest rates rise

Dev Ashish
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

Rising interest rates have led to an increase in bank fixed deposit rates and lowered the returns of debt funds. But comparing the two is a mistake. Your debt fund returns are about to get better.

Fixed deposit investors are a pampered lot these days. With the Reserve Bank of India having hiked repo rates a number of times in recent months, banks too have been increasing FD rates for depositors. Every day, there is news of some bank or the other increasing FD rates. Many large private banks now offer about 7 percent on one-year FDs.

If we compare this with the average debt fund returns of various categories over the past 1-2 years, it’s natural for many savers to feel they should just stick to good old bank FDs. But it is not the correct approach. I will explain why.

The RBI has been hiking interest rates to tame inflation. When policy interest (repo) rates rise, bond prices fall because they are inversely related. As a result, the net asset values (NAV) of debt funds holding bonds also fall. As NAV falls, past returns naturally start looking poor as of today.

However, there is a positive effect as well when interest rates are increased – not immediately, but over the next few months/quarters. And the positive here is that the YTM (yield-to-maturity) of these bonds starts rising. This means that potential returns start going up.

Will debt funds continue to be in a slump?

That’s unlikely.