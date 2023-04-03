 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fixed deposits or debt mutual funds: Which is better?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Apr 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Bank FDs offer a certainty of income, but once the interest accrues, you have to pay tax and then reinvest the proceeds immediately, if you don’t need it. Debt funds help prevent such leakages.

Fixed Deposit or Debt Mutual Fund

As the capital gains on debt funds units purchased after April 1, 2023, become taxable at the slab rate, many investors would think that debt funds come at par with fixed deposits. However, it is not the case. A careful look at both these instruments will help you to choose the right one to reach your financial goals.

Returns

The returns on FDs are assured, and so it is with bonds. Anup Bhaiya, Founder of Mumbai-based Money Honey Financial Services, says, “Repricing of interest rates gets captured in debt funds faster, as bond yields in the secondary market tend to react to changes in interest rates in the economy quickly. The interest rates on FDs generally act with a lag.”

Debt funds do not offer assured returns. Market forces, changes in interest rates, changes in portfolio mix by the fund manager, and other factors can change the returns on debt funds. For example, long-duration debt funds may see returns going up when there is a big fall in interest rates in a short span of time. The capital gains on bonds held in the portfolio can boost returns. In a rising interest-rate scenario, such schemes may see muted returns.