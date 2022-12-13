 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First year in the job? Complete your tax planning over the next three months

Bhavya Dua
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

The first step towards tax planning is understanding the components of your salary slip. "Finding out what comprises your salary and if tax is being deducted on your income helps you plan to save tax,” says Harshvardhan Roongta, principal, Roongta Securities

Garvit Malhan, a 24-year-old product manager at content creation startup Scalenut, thinks tax planning is best left to his CA. The professional he has hired makes sure that Malhan avails tax deductions under Section 80C, 80D and the house rent allowance or HRA exemption.

While this Delhi-based economics graduate-turned-product manager has his tax planning sorted, many early earners find it an overwhelming task. However, the exercise is crucial as you plan for your other financial goals. Remember, tax-planning is not a one-time job, you may need to do it every year. However, it is better to have a financial plan in place. Before you decide on investments to save on taxes, make sure the avenue fits into your portfolio. Tax saving should be incidental and not the primary reason to put money into any particular product.

Ideally, you should commence your tax-planning exercise well in advance and complement this with your overall investment planning. Many leave it till the eleventh hour to work on their tax burden. But mind you, it is not a one-day activity.

Here are a few points that can be kept in mind if you are new to this vital activity.

1. Old tax regime versus new tax regime 

This is a relatively new dilemma: Should one opt for the old tax regime or the new one? The new tax regime, introduced in the budget of 2020, differs from the previous one in two ways. For one, it has more slabs with lower tax rates. And two, all the major exemptions and deductions available to taxpayers in the existing (old) system are not allowed under the new one.