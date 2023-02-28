 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Factors to consider while choosing the higher pension option

Feb 28, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Employees and employers have to submit a joint declaration before May 3 for employees to be eligible for higher pension in line with the Supreme Court’s November 2022 verdict.

Should you opt for higher pension? The answer depends on several factors including your income and years to retirement

Kuldip Kumar

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recently issued instructions laying down the procedures and manner in which to apply for higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS).

This follows the Supreme Court order in November 2022 directing EPFO to offer this option to member employees.

One of the questions that employees, or subscribers, are struggling with is whether or not to go for the higher pension option.