EPFO extends deadline to file applications for higher pension till June 26

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the last date to submit applications for higher pensions till June 26, 2023, as per a statement issued by the Union labour ministry on May 2.

The extension comes a day before the current deadline for the submission of applications was set to expire.

“EPFO has made arrangements for obtaining Applications for Validation of Option/Joint Option from pensioners/members as per the Supreme Court order dated November 4, 2022. To facilitate this process, an online facility has been made available. More than 12 lakh applications have been received to date. The online facility was to remain available only till May 3, 2023,” the Labour Ministry said.

In order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications, “the timeline for filing applications would now be till June 26, 2023”, the statement added.

Moneycontrol News