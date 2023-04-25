 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EPF e-passbook facility remains under the weather

Preeti Kulkarni
Apr 25, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

All other online services, including the UMANG app, have been restored, says the social security organisation. The EPFO e-passbook facility is very popular as users frequently access it to ascertain their EPF balance and the status of interest credit for the financial year.

After several Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers took to the social media platform Twitter to complain about several online facilities being inaccessible, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now clarified that most services have been restored.

However, two of the most popular, commonly-accessed facilities — EPF e-passbook and the UMANG app — are yet to get back online.

“All services except Member Passbook have resumed operation. Member Passbook and UMANG are under maintenance. ‘Know Your Balance’ facility through missed call and SMS is operational,” EPFO said in a flash message on its website.

