EPF e-passbook facility remains under the weather

After several Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers took to the social media platform Twitter to complain about several online facilities being inaccessible, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has now clarified that most services have been restored.

However, two of the most popular, commonly-accessed facilities — EPF e-passbook and the UMANG app — are yet to get back online.

“All services except Member Passbook have resumed operation. Member Passbook and UMANG are under maintenance. ‘Know Your Balance’ facility through missed call and SMS is operational,” EPFO said in a flash message on its website.

