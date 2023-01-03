 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss Financial Services NCD offers attractive rates

Lisa Barbora
Jan 03, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST

Interest rates range from 9 to 10.45%, with tenures from 2 years to 10 years on Edelweiss Financial Services’ non-convertible debentures. For those seeking a fixed and regular income, NCDs are good, but most, including this one from Edelweiss, comes with some credit risk.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has kick-started the 2023 non-convertible debenture (NCD) calendar with a Rs 400-crore public issue.

The company is a frequent issuer, and it currently has around Rs 15,500 crore in outstanding debt securities as liabilities (as on March 2022).

Investors will have to choose from 10 series of debentures spread across a tenure of 24 months to 120 months. The coupon offered ranges from 9 percent a year to 10.45 percent a year with monthly, annual and cumulative interest pay-outs.

In the most recent issue (October 2022) by the company, the highest coupon rate offered was 10 percent per year.

The latest NCD comes with a face value of Rs 1,000 and you can invest a minimum of Rs 10,000. You can invest and hold only in the dematerialised format. Hence, a demat account is required.

