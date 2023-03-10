 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coming soon: One insurance cover for mental health, disabilities, HIV/AIDS

Preeti Kulkarni
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

The new product will be on the lines of other standardised products launched earlier, such as Aarogya Sanjeevani, Corona Rakshak, and Corona Kavach. The flipside: pricing has been left to the insurers, which will be one of the key differentiators while choosing the product.

A health cover for individuals with HIV/AIDS, mental health conditions and disabilities

Individuals with mental health conditions, HIV/AIDS and disabilities will soon have access to insurance covers designed specifically for them.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has recently mandated insurers to cover these conditions under a model product framework that it has devised. “(It) is a model setting out the minimum scope and parameters for design of the product. In other words, insurers may widen the scope of this product, but in no case can the scope of product be narrowed down,” the IRDAI circular says.

A model scheme