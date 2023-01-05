 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Can arbitrage funds recover after a disastrous 2022?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Going forward, if the markets keep rising or move sideways, investors could make decent returns on these schemes. Improved yields on arbitrage opportunities, coupled with high yields on fixed-income investments held by these schemes, make arbitrage funds an attractive investment alternative.

Arbitrage funds have had a tough 2022. Between April and November 2022, the collective assets under management (AUM) of the category went down by 25 percent. These funds have been rocked by large-scale net redemptions of Rs 26,015 crore over the same period. However, going by the commentary of some of the fund houses and recent performance, it looks like the worst may be behind for the schemes.

What caused flight to safety?

Before we get into why these schemes look attractive, a quick recap would help set the context right.

For beginners, arbitrage funds aim to capture the difference between the price of a stock in the cash market and in the futures segment. The fund manager simultaneously buys a stock in the cash market and sells the same quantity in futures, to lock in the differential. As the prices converge towards expiry, the trades are reversed. When the futures price quotes at a premium to the spot price, there is money to be made.

Arbitrage funds were caught in the volatility phase of the equity markets. A downward trending market leaves these schemes scrambling for investment opportunities. In a falling market, many stocks, in the futures segment, quote at a discount to the spot prices. That makes these schemes bleed or generate very low returns. For example, in July 2022, arbitrage funds on an average lost 0.05 percent, and in March 2022 made only 0.04 percent returns, as per Value Research data.