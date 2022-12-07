 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Budget 2023: Will long-term capital gains exemption limit go up?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

The exemption allowed for long-term capital gains on equity investments need to be further enhanced to account for inflation, rising income levels and to encourage more investors into equity markets, say analysts.

Investors are usually a worried lot ahead of every Union Budget. This time is no different, with a close eye on news emerging around the Budget for 2023-24, with a hope that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman deal investors a good hand. Here are some of the expectations.

Rationalisation of holding period requirement

Most investors find it hard to get a clear idea of threshold limits for deciding if an asset is classified as long-term or short-term to decide the tax liability. That’s because the holding period for terming if an investment is long-term varies from one asset class to another. Abhishek Soni, co-founder and CEO, Tax2win.in, wishes that the budget will simplify this. “At present, all capital assets have different holding periods and different tax rates, which can be simplified,” he said.

While units of debt funds need to be held for a minimum of three years to be deemed as a long-term capital asset on which a concessional rate of tax can be availed on booked profits, units of equity funds need to be held for one year and real estate and unlisted stocks need to be held for two years.

Balwant Jain, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant, said, “Bonds are a short-term asset class and equity is a long term asset class. The holding period requirement to term an investment as a long-term capital asset for the purpose of taxation should be such that the long-term investments in equities is encouraged.” He proposed that units of debt funds, if held for one year before sale, should be considered long-term capital asset. For units of equity mutual funds, it should be three years and for real estate it should be five years, he suggested.