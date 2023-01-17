 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | On taxpayers’ wishlist: Higher basic tax exemption limit, higher exemption from long-term gains tax on equity

Moneycontrol PF Team
Jan 17, 2023 / 12:24 PM IST

Strap: Individual taxpayers also expect finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to raise section 80C limits

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said that she understands the challenges that the middle-class faces.

This appears to have raised hopes among some taxpayers and tax experts that Budget 2023 might reward the middle-class, also because this is the last full-year budget before the 2024 general elections.

However, it remains to be seen if the finance minister grants taxpayers their wishes or saves the ‘best’ for the last, as was the case during the interim budget in 2019.

Here’s what the middle-class, the average taxpayer, really wants.

Hike limit on equity long-term capital gains