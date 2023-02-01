 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 | Old vs new tax regimes: Who should make the switch?

Moneycontrol PF Team
Feb 01, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

High networth individuals could find new tax regime beneficial, while people in the lower and middle income brackets who claim multiple deductions could still be better off with the older tax regime

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget in Lok Sabha on February 1. (Image: AP)

Is the freshly-revamped new tax regime worth your while? The answer depends on your income level and the total deductions you claim.

Not surprisingly, those in the highest tax bracket of over Rs 5 crore will stand to benefit the most, thanks to reduction in effective tax rate from 42.74 percent to 39 percent under the new tax regime, at par with those with incomes of between Rs 2-5 crore.

So, if your income is Rs 5.5 crore, you will save close to Rs 20.22 lakh every year if you shift to the new, minimal exemptions tax regime, according to EY India's post-Budget calculations.  This is assuming tax deductions of Rs 3.75 lakh under the old tax regime.