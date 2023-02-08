 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Home loan interest deduction cannot be part of acquisition cost while calculating capital gains

Ashwini Kumar Sharma
Feb 08, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Deduction claimed against home loan interest cannot be part of acquisition cost while calculating capital gains.

Depending on your eligibility, you can claim additional deductions for interest payment on your existing home loan under Section 80EE and Section 80 EEA, of up to Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum respectively.

In Budget 2023, it is proposed that while computing capital gains from the sale of a residential property, the cost of acquisition of a property should not include any home loan interest claimed as income-tax deduction by the seller during the holding period.

Kuldip Kumar, Personal Tax Expert and Former National Leader, Global Mobility Practice, PwC India, said that the proposed amendment will bring to an end the ambiguity and also end the double tax benefits home owners were availing. “There are Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) decisions, both in favour and against, on considering the interest forming part of cost of acquisition to compute capital gains. So, at least to that extent the amendment in Section 48 clarifies that it is not available,” said Kumar.

However, it will also raise a question on whether to avail the home loan interest deduction benefit and reduce the current tax liability, or not to avail of the deduction in order to claim it as cost of acquisition at the time of sale of the property. Let’s take a closer look.

Home loan deductions