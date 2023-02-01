 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023 deals a body blow to market-linked debentures

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 01, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

The Union Budget for 2023-24 on February 1 has said that the capital gains on market-linked debentures (MLDs) will now be taxed as short-term capital gains, a blow to high net-worth individuals and family offices.

High net-worth individuals tend to pick MLDs, given the tax treatment they attract. Market-linked debentures are listed securities and at present, are being taxed as long-term capital gain (LTCG) at the rate of 10 percent without indexation.

But according to the government, these securities are in the nature of derivatives, which are normally taxed at applicable rates. Further, they give variable interests as they are linked with the performance of the market.