Axis Mutual Fund front-running case: Former chief trader spilled insider information to links in Dubai

As a fresh development in the investigation of the Axis Mutual Fund case, it has been revealed that Viresh Joshi, the former chief trader and fund manager at the fund house, was allegedly sharing specific trade-related information with brokers, middlemen and related people in Dubai, sources told ET.

"We have noticed a new trend. (Leveraging) technology, certain brokers are using remote locations to place orders," ET reported citing people aware of the matter.

Also Read | Axis MF front-running case: Shouldn’t MFs be allowed to bypass brokers and access stock markets directly?

Axis Mutual Fund's front-running case has been under the regulatory scanner since early May 2022. On May 28, 2022, SEBI conducted searches at multiple premises associated with 16 'suspected entities.'

Moneycontrol News