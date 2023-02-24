 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alternative investment industry seeks to woo global investors

Abhinav Kaul
Feb 24, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

The alternative investment industry is looking to pitch India as a preferred investment destination to global investors, including non-resident Indians (NRIs).

With the country poised to become a $5 trillion-dollar economy in upcoming years, the industry that includes Portfolio Management Services (PMSes) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) believes India is among the most vibrant emerging markets in the world.

Apart from listed equities, industry players are of the opinion that global investors can look at instruments such as private equity, private debt, structured products, credit funds, infrastructure funds and commercial and residential real estate.

“India's growth is looking more structural than before. With per capita GDP crossing $2,000 dollars and India exporting its vision of low-cost tech solutions to the world, India is firmly on its way to becoming an economic superpower. This will lead to disproportionate opportunities in both the private and public market space,” said Vikaas M Sachdeva, Managing Director, Sundaram Alternates.