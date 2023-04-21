 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Should you invest in gold and silver fund of funds?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Apr 22, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Investors need to closely track the performance and expense ratios of the two schemes that are on offer from Edelweiss and Motilal Oswal as they are yet to complete one year.

After a volatile year, many investors have reinforced their convictions in owning gold in their portfolios. Silver, the poor man’s gold, is also on the minds of many given the fast and furious moves it has shown in the last few months. Mutual funds are offering products that give exposure to both these precious metals, which can be considered by investors this Akshaya Tritiya.

What is on offer?

There are two schemes available that are investing in a mix of gold and silver - Edelweiss Gold & Silver ETF Fund of Fund (EGS) and Motilal Oswal Gold and Silver ETFs Fund of Funds (MGS). While the EGS has been maintaining an almost equal allocation to both gold and silver, the MGS has started with a 70 percent allocation to gold and the rest to silver. EGS aims to keep rebalancing the allocation to gold and silver each time allocation to one of the metals touches 55 percent, MGS aims to intervene only when allocation to one of the two metals crosses 90 percent, by bringing it back to 90 percent on a quarterly basis.