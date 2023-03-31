6 money lessons Indian Premier League can teach us

If cricket is a religion in India, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is surely its Kumbh mela or Maha Kumbh. Millions of people in India and beyond will watch the cricket carnival that begins March 31.

Lots of talent to watch and cheer for; many current players and many more emerging cricketers who hope to crack the tournament and make it to the national team.

But what is in IPL to do with personal finance? There’s much in common; in fact here’s what IPL can teach us all about how we should manage our money.

1 Past success is past

Mumbai Indians, the winners of IPL 2021, did not qualify for the playoffs of 2022. Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, have not played the final for two consecutive seasons.

What does this suggest? The fact that past performances count for nothing in IPL. It’s the same in personal finance. Many investment options may have performed well in the past. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they will perform as well in the future.

2 The best cut out the noise

There is a lot of glamour involved in IPL. It’s all about fame, money, endorsements, media, fans, cheerleaders and so much more.

A new player may be overwhelmed by all the hype. But have you noticed how the best players keep their cool and go about their job quietly and efficiently? The best players, often, perform by cutting out the noise around them.

That’s what wise investors do with their money. Often, we are overwhelmed by all the advice, tips and suggestions from our parents, friends, colleagues and the social media. For instance, our parents may recommend the age-old life insurance policy they’ve been investing in for generations to save tax. Never mind if such policies yield returns of only up to 4-5 percent. Or tons of money-making advice about the next best stock to buy or tips doled by social media influencers.

Turning a deaf ear to such noise and understanding our needs is important to achieve our goals.

3 Wait until the last bowl is bowled

IPL is a classic example of matches that go down to the wire. If there is one truth that cricket lovers have learned, it is that the game goes on until the last ball is bowled. IPL has its fair share of last-ball climaxes or even super overs where one over decides the fate of the match.

Similarly, in personal finance, it’s never too late to start. Just because you didn’t start investing in the first 10 years of your working life doesn’t mean all is lost. Just because your salary is low doesn’t mean you cannot build wealth.

Never give up on your financial planning until your objectives are achieved. Sticking to your plan and consistently implmenting it until you reach your destination is the only way to success.

4 Hard work pays off

Two years ago, very few people knew players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Rahul Tripathi. Today two of them have made it to the national team.

Every year, IPL introduces us to a new cricketing sensation who made it because of hard work, perseverance and patience. Be it IPL or personal finance, hard work is rewarded at some point of time.

Here’s a tip: If your salary is low, start a systematic investment plan with as little as Rs 500. Patient, regular and disciplined investing with small amounts to begin with can build a sizeable corpus; you’d be surprised to see how much money you’ve accumulated after a few years. Try it out.

5 Review your finances regularly

From winning the toss to setting your field and choosing the line-up, IPL is a game of strategy. Each match has two strategic time-outs wherein the captain and coaches combine to design a strategy -- one at the beginning and one near the end.

In personal finance, with factors such as age, risk appetite, income source and dependents, each individuals needs to ascertain his or her needs and save and invest in different instruments.

Over a period of time and depending on personal milestones such as marriage and birth of a child, you will need to alter your strategy.

6 A good start is work half done

IPL being based on a T20 format, a good start to the game makes the win nearly certain. If it is batting and the batting team scores 200 runs without loss of any wicket or if it is bowling and if half of the batting team is sent to the pavilion within the first 10 overs, the spirit of the team soars and their supporters are jubilant.

Similarly, in personal finance, early financial planning not only ensures early achievement of your objectives but also results in greater returns.

We don’t know who will win this year’s IPL, but if you start saving early, plan your finances well and be disciplined, you will end up the winner in achieving your financial objectives.