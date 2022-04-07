Do you need to be rich to afford a financial planner?

Representational image.

The simple answer to the question posed in the headline is a big no.

But the fact is that just a tiny percentage of Indians have someone advising them on financial matters professionally. No doubt there is an abundance of free financial advice from friends, colleagues and, of course, the internet. But we Indians somehow are still not used to the idea of paying for financial advice, just like we do for medical and legal advice.

There are many reasons for this. One is that most people believe that they can manage things on their own.

The other big reason, or rather a misconception, is that people think that investment advice and financial planning are reserved only for the rich and the wealthy and are also very expensive.

However, that is not the case at all. You don’t need to be rich to work with a financial planner.

I must be fair here and acknowledge that not everyone needs an advisor or a financial planner. But a few people do need some proper guidance and a direction to give their goal-less and random portfolios some direction.

Having a proper goal-based plan that is diligently implemented can lead to considerably better financial outcomes. A financial plan gives you the ability to keep your financial goals on track and stay in control of your income, expenses and investments.

Most people who have large portfolios (and qualify as ‘rich’) have some advisor or the other advising them. If not as a primary source of advice, then at least as a second opinion. But I think a small set of actionable investment advice from a good advisor can really help the not-so-rich.

I have said this earlier too and want to repeat again: Financial planning is about using your limited financial resources to achieve your financial goals in the best possible manner.

Can’t I do it on my own?

Yes, you can. Planning your finances isn’t exactly rocket science. So anyone can do it. But not everyone can succeed in this. And the reason is not about having the right skill or money-management mindset but about time and effort.

Managing your investments, aligning them to your goals, regularly reviewing and making course corrections—all this requires a lot of time, skill and effort. And sadly, most of us are a lot busier these days than we ever have been. So if this is your case too, then think hard about whether you will really be able to manage it yourself. If the answer is yes, then go ahead. But if you think it’s difficult to juggle it all yourself, then get yourself advised professionally.

Having said that, a lot of people are gradually looking at DIY investing seriously. DIY investing is when individuals manage their investments without external (professional) advice.

Isn’t financial planning expensive?

I read somewhere: “If you think it’s expensive to hire a professional to do the job, wait until you hire an amateur.”

This quote is quite apt in the context of our personal finances as well. There are thousands of free, unsolicited and so-called ‘good-for-you’ financial advice coming at us from all sides. But what is right for you might be very different from what is being dished out. In fact, it is downright scary to see the nonsensical content that so many popular YouTube influencers publish these days. And I only hope that people who end up following these influencers don’t mess up their financial lives.

But coming back to whether financial planning is expensive or not—different advisors charge differently. Some may seem costly while others might look cheap. But if you talk to a few before finalising one, you will get an idea about what value they bring to the table.

Good financial advice is very simple but advisors giving those, via the lens of your financial goals, are very rare. But it won’t be an exaggeration to say that a few important pieces of financial advice can offset many years of the fee charged by a good advisor.

Conclusion

Most people can talk a lot about their goals and ambitions. But when it comes to planning for these goals financially, very few are about to articulate these things financially and create a clear plan to achieve these goals. And this is where a good financial advisor can intervene, guide them and plan their investments in a manner that chances of goal achievement are greatly increased.

You may still not be sure whether you need to hire an advisor or not. But at times, there are clear signs you need professional financial advice . You just need to look for these signs.





