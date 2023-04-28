 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Penalty on global turnover for anti-trust violations may not be a deterrent to MNCs, say lawyers

S.N.Thyagarajan
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

The amendment to the Competition Act, 2002, which empowers the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to levy a penalty on the global turnover of companies will not act as a deterrent to multinational corporations (MNCs) from entering India, lawyers have said.

In April 2023, the President of India gave assent to the Competition Amendment Bill, 2023, which ushered in a series of changes to competition law for the first time since 2009.

Amongst a host of big changes brought in, was the provision empowering CCI to impose penalties calculated as a percentale of the global turnover of a company if it was found to be violating the competition law. Global turnover includes the company’s turnover from all products and services around the world.

To understand why such a provision could act as a deterrent to MNCs, one must understand how CCI imposes penalties, how the law on penalties evolved, and why penalties based on global turnover is a stark change in competition jurisprudence.