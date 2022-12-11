 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm can't use IPO proceeds for buyback; company's strong liquidity to be used

PTI
Dec 11, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST

Sources said regulations prevent any company from using IPO proceeds for a share buyback.

One 97 Communications Ltd, the operator of India’s largest digital payments provider Paytm, cannot use proceeds of its mega initial public offering (IPO) for the proposed repurchase of its own shares, as rules prohibit such a move, sources said, adding the firm will use its strong liquidity for the purpose.

Paytm has a liquidity of Rs 9,182 crore, as per its last earnings report.

The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 13 to consider a share buyback proposal. "The management believes that given the company’s prevailing liquidity/ financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders,” it had stated in an exchange filing on Thursday.

After a much-watched listing late last year, the stock is down 60 per cent in 2022 amid a global tech selloff and questions swirl around the firm’s profitability, competition and costs related to marketing and employee stock options.

Sources said regulations prevent any company from using IPO proceeds for a share buyback. Paytm had in November last year raised Rs 18,300 crore through the IPO.

While the company had last month said it would become free cash flow positive in the next 12-18 months, sources indicated the firm is close to cash flow generation, which will be used for business expansion.