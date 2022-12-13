 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paytm approves Rs 850 crore buyback priced at Rs 810 per share

Moneycontrol News
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST

The company has opted for the open market route through stock exchanges method, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months.

One97 Communications, the parent entity of payments solutions firm Paytm, on December 12 approved a share buyback plan of Rs 850 crore,  priced at Rs 810 per share.

"The company will undertake the buyback of up to Rs 850 crore (excluding buyback taxes and other transaction costs) at a maximum price of Rs 810 per share, and has opted for the open market route through stock exchanges method, which is to be completed within a maximum period of 6 months," it informed the stock exchanges.

At the maximum buyback price and the maximum buyback size, the indicative maximum number of equity shares bought back would be 10,493,827, Paytm said. This represents around 1.62 percent of the company's paid-up share capital as of March 2022, it added.

Assuming a full buyback of Rs 850 crore, and applicable buyback taxes, the total outlay "will be in excess of approximately Rs 1,048 crores", the regulatory filing noted.

Paytm added that it would utilise "at least 50 percent of the amount earmarked as the maximum buyback size i.e. Rs. 425 crore" for the buyback.

The company's board has constituted a buyback committee to oversee and implement the share buyback plan.