OYO asks govt to probe functioning of hotel & restaurant association's 'illegally run' committee

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

The representation by OYO alleges that FHRAI's actions are detrimental to small hotel owners.

Travel tech platform OYO on Sunday said it has requested the tourism ministry to probe the functioning of Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) and order eviction of the "erring" executive committee members.

It urged the tourism ministry to take necessary action against FHRAI's "illegally run" executive committee and its members alleging that they are working for self-interest rather than the interest of the small hotel owners. When reached out for a response, FHRAI Secretary General Jaison Chacko told PTI: "It would have been desirable if OYO would have tried to counter FHRAI's allegations and tried to clear the pending dues of hundreds of hotel partners." He said FHRAI had approached authorities, including the CCI, NCLT, NCLAT, SEBI and government against OYO's "oppressive and unethical" business practices.

Chacko said FHRAI had received several complaints from its members about "large scale breach of contracts, default of payments, unilateral cancellation of agreements and other fraudulent activities committed by OYO".