OROP: Oversight leads to logjam, heightening financial stress

Ranjit Bhushan
Mar 17, 2023 / 01:13 PM IST

The government, preparing to pay DA to government employees, has to first contend with providing defence pensioners as it approaches an election year.

One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme

To understand the gargantuan complexities of disbursing pensions to government employees in general and how an official oversight can trigger a logjam, the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme for 1.6 million Indian army beneficiaries, provides an ideal window.

In December 2022, when the Union cabinet approved the revision of pension of ex-servicemen and family pensioners under OROP, with effect from July 1, 2019, with arrears to be paid for the period July 2019 to June 2022, it was seen as a major step forward.

The problem, however, lay in the fine print and on the Union government’s massive financial liabilities.

On March 13, the government told the Supreme Court that “it may not be in the larger interest of the nation” to clear all dues accrued under OROP in one go, as this could disturb allocations made for other public purposes.