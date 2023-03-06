OpenAI rolls out an API for business users; early adopters include Romania's PM

OpenAI released its ChatGPT API called ‘GPT-3.5-turbo’ -- giving developers access to speech-to-text capabilities in addition to just chat.

According to an announcement blog post by OpenAI, the API is one-tenth the cost of their existing models, and achieved a 90 percent cost reduction for ChatGPT since December, priced at $0.002 per 1,000 tokens (about 750 words).

According to a TechCrunch report, ChatGPT was recently estimated to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with over 100 million monthly active users as of December.

Here are some of the early adapters:

Snapchat's 'My AI' 'My AI' is an AI chatbot powered by Open AI's ChatGPT, which can be accessed through Snapchat+'s recently announced subscription service. It can perform tasks such as trivia questions, recommending gift ideas, planning trips, suggesting recipes, and writing haikus.

RBI imposes monetary penalty on Nakodar Hindu Urban Cooperative Bank My AI for Snapchat+ | Image Credits: openai.com Instacart's 'Ask Instacart' 'Ask Instacart', Instacart's new feature which is slated to launch later this year, allows customers to ask questions about food in order to create a shopping list. The tool is aimed at positioning the company as a shopping assistant, a mechanism that can help customers save time and energy. Instacart's Ask Instacart | Image Credits: Instacart Shopify's 'Shop' Shop, Shopify's consumer app, used by 100 million shoppers will use ChatGPT AI to power its new shopping assistant to help customers with search inquiries and make personal recommendations based on the user's requests. Shopify's Shop | Image Credits: openai.com The Speak App Speak, an AI-powered language learning app focused on building the best path to spoken fluency, is already using the Whisper API. Whisper’s human-level accuracy for language learners of every level is powered by open-ended conversational practice and highly accurate feedback. The Speak app | Image Credits: openai.com Quizlet's 'Q-Chat' With the launch of ChatGPT API, Quizlet is introducing Q-Chat, a fully-adaptive AI tutor that engages students through a chat experience. Quizlet has worked with OpenAI for three years, leveraging GPT-3 across multiple use cases, including vocabulary learning and practice tests. Quizlet's Q-Chat | Image Credits: openai.com Ford's 'Latitute AI' Ford Motor Company has established Latitude AI focused on developing a hands-free, eyes-off-the-road automated driving system. According to a statement by the company, Latitude is aimed at reimagining the customer experience by automating driving during times that can be tedious, stressful and unpleasant, such as bumper-to-bumper traffic or on long stretches of highway. Ford's Latitute AI | Image Credits: worldnationnews.com Romanian Prime Minister's 'Ion' Romania's Prime Minister, Nicolae Ciucă, unveils an AI adviser called "Ion" to tell him what people think in real time. Ion "will use technology and artificial intelligence to capture opinions in society” using “data publicly available on social networks", according to a government document on the project.

Malvika Sundaresan