OpenAI rolls out an API for business users; early adopters include Romania's PM

Malvika Sundaresan
Mar 06, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Snapchat, Shopify, Instacart, Quizlet, Speak and Ford are some of the other takers of the API.

OpenAI released its ChatGPT API called ‘GPT-3.5-turbo’ -- giving developers access to speech-to-text capabilities in addition to just chat.

According to an announcement blog post by OpenAI, the API is one-tenth the cost of their existing models, and achieved a 90 percent cost reduction for ChatGPT since December, priced at $0.002 per 1,000 tokens (about 750 words).

According to a TechCrunch report, ChatGPT was recently estimated to be the fastest-growing consumer application in history with over 100 million monthly active users as of December.

Here are some of the early adapters: