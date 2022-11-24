 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Ongoing protests may delay completion of Adani port in Vizhinjam'

Nov 24, 2022 / 10:50 AM IST

Keen to finish the project as early as possible, the state government has appealed to the church authorities to end the protest as it was crucial for bringing changes to the industrial and economic sector of the country.

The Kerala government's ambitious Rs 7,500 crore Vizhinjam Seaport, being developed by the Adani group in the southernmost part of the state, has been facing deadlock due to the over 100-day protest by the locals led by the leadership of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese here.

The government claimed it has accepted almost all demands of the protesters. However, the protesters are not ready to budge, alleging the project will adversely affect the livelihood of the fishermen, coastal eco-system and the ecology of the Western Ghats due to mining of granite stones for the same.

The agitators also alleged the government has not given any written assurances on their demands even after many minister-level discussions.

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer ("DBFOT") basis at an estimated cost of Rs 7,525 crore.

Adani Vizhinjam Port Private limited, the private partner, commenced the construction work on December 5, 2015. The port authorities clarified that 70 per cent of the work has now been completed but for the last few months, the construction was halted due to the protests.