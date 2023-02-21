 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Omega Seiki to set up manufacturing facility in Bangladesh for M1KA brand of e-trucks

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

OSM already has a production plant for its cargo and passenger three-wheelers in Bangladesh, which will start production from April.

EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) will set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh for its M1KA brand of e-trucks besides their distribution in a joint venture with Brandwin Group, at an investment of USD 10-million.

The proposed facility will cater to the domestic market of Bangladesh as well as its exports requirements and will be functional by as early as 2024, initially with the assembly of completely knocked down (CKD) kits of M1KA trucks, including 1-3 tonne capacity trucks, OSM said in a statement on Tuesday.

OSM already has a production plant for its cargo and passenger three-wheelers in Bangladesh, which will start production from April.

With its dynamically growing economy and significant potential in the electric truck market, Bangladesh presents the ideal conditions to further strengthen the company's position in the region, OSM said.